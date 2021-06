“The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears” portrays the pop icon’s life and fame through a modern lens. For the last 13 years, Britney Spears has been locked away in a metaphorical tower of “voluntary” conservatorship, the singer’s freedom of choice was removed by her father — he claims it was for her own well-being — while she works to her family’s benefit. The documentary, streaming via FX on Hulu, examines the circumstances surrounding the unusual legal arrangement through a present-day perspective, and has led viewers to realize we, the public, are the menace, tormenting the young singer with cruel gossip and ridicule.