The 2000s are truly back again. Low-rise jeans are fashionable again, Bennifer is back together, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are feuding with the rest of the cast from The Hills. Season two of The Hills: New Beginnings premiered on Wednesday night, and the drama is as messy as ever. The couple forever known as Speidi spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from this new season, and why there might not be a season 3.