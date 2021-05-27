Cancel
The Rugrats Reboot Is Full of Nostalgia — Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

By Alessia Santoro
As far as '90s animated shows go, Rugrats was among the most memorable, especially for millennials. As of today, Paramount+ has officially rebooted the nostalgic classic, bringing back the original baby voice cast and a bunch of new actors for the grown-up characters. The CG-animated series is still just as fun and adorable as you remember it, with a few new spins on the present-day Pickles, Carmichael, Finster, and DeVille families. Plus, there are fun nods back to the original series — like a reference to when Chuckie swallowed a watermelon seed!

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

