The Rugrats Reboot Is Full of Nostalgia — Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids
As far as '90s animated shows go, Rugrats was among the most memorable, especially for millennials. As of today, Paramount+ has officially rebooted the nostalgic classic, bringing back the original baby voice cast and a bunch of new actors for the grown-up characters. The CG-animated series is still just as fun and adorable as you remember it, with a few new spins on the present-day Pickles, Carmichael, Finster, and DeVille families. Plus, there are fun nods back to the original series — like a reference to when Chuckie swallowed a watermelon seed!