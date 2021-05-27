The Rugrats Reboot Is Full of Nostalgia — Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

Olivia Rodrigo was born in '03, and she carries that signature Y2K fashion sense with her everywhere she goes. The singer, who could soon be gearing up to release even more music as a follow-up to Sour, is fully dedicated to some very important wardrobe staples. These include Converse, kitschy beaded jewelry and chunky rings, plenty of checks and plaids (à la the Vivienne Westwood corset set she wore on SNL), and fun, flirty dresses in bright colors. Olivia has recently introduced us to plenty of small brands and taught us the importance of shopping vintage. Through her performance outfits and Instagram snaps, we've opened our eyes to her personal style and are clearly taking notes. Ahead, you can comb through some of the items Olivia always keeps on hand and shop inspired pieces, some of which are from the exact same labels Olivia has in her arsenal, and maybe even bookmarked on her browser.