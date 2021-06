For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. Do you like free stuff? We already know the answer to that. And boy, do we have good news for you: Not only will your COVID-19 vaccine assist in protecting you from the virus, but it can get you so much free stuff. Companies, organizations, and state and local governments are offering incentives to those getting their coronavirus vaccines -- all you need is to show your vaccine card.