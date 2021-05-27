Planning Board discusses proposed Carvana facility

SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Planning Board May 12 agreed that a plan for Westfield River Brewing Co. to use an adjacent property for parking was not necessary. Town Planner Alan Slessler said he was approached by landowner John Whalley on the topic. Currently, when the brewery has a large event, land across the street, — also owned by Whalley according to Slessler – is used for additional parking. Instead, the brewery would like to use land to the south of the brewery, also owned by Whalley.