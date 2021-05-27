Cancel
Southwick, MA

Planning Board discusses proposed Carvana facility

By Peter Currier
thewestfieldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWICK- The Planning Board conducted a hearing May 25 to discuss the recently announced plan to bring a Carvana vehicle processing facility to Southwick. Robert Levesque of R. Levesque Associates Inc. represented Carvana at the meeting. He presented the plan to the Planning Board and town officials in attendance. He reiterated to the board and the public that the proposed Carvana facility at 771 College Highway would not be a retail facility, meaning that additional traffic being brought to the area would be limited mainly to Carvana employees.

thewestfieldnews.com
