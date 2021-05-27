United Methodism's crisis of authority
Photo courtesy of the author. Disagreement over the practice of homosexuality has rattled The United Methodist Church to its core. This is true at the denominational level, where delegates to the General Conference take turns at a microphone urging everyone to vote either for or against the ordination of practicing LGBTQ+ clergy and the celebration of same-gender weddings. It is also true in the church I pastor, where individuals on all sides of the debate are wondering what this doctrinal rift means for how we love each other and minister in our community.www.umnews.org