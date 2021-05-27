Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat: 3 adjustments that should be made ahead of Game 3

By Michael Saenz
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 small adjustments that will help the Miami Heat win Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Through the first two games of this first-round NBA playoffs series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, there is one team that looks like a big brother and one that looks like a little brother. And after last year‘s postseason series between these two teams, I’m not sure many expected to see what transpired in Game 2.

sircharlesincharge.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
279K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The League#Little League#The Milwaukee Bucks#Miami Heat Win Game#Game To Game Adjustments#Postseason Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold Bucks-Heat prediction for crucial Game 3 in Miami

With Game 3 swinging back to Florida, the Miami Heat have a chance to impress their home crowd with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks to avoid a 3-0 deficit. The Heat knows that being down 3-0 is almost like a death sentence. It means that they can never lose a game and beat the opposing team four consecutive times. It’s a tall order considering how solid the Bucks have been.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler Must, Simply, Be Better In Game Two

In Game One of a first-round and best-of-seven series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat suffered a 107-109 overtime loss on Saturday. Taken out in the end by a well-defended and go-ahead jumper from Khris Middleton, with 0.5 seconds remaining — it ultimately lifted the Bucks to a 1-0 series advantage.
NBAsportsinteraction.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Game 3 Prediction, Playoff Odds

The third-seeded Bucks had a surprisingly easy time in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the sixth-seeded Heat – but the task becomes more difficult in Game 3 on Thursday. The Bucks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series with Monday’s 132-98 home rout, leaving the Heat scrambling for answers as they look to defend their Eastern Conference title with the series shifting to South Beach.
NBAthedailymiaminews.com

What to Expect When Playing Miami Heat Playoff Games

Home advantage this season has been minimized by the limited capacity in the NBA’s arenas. But the Miami Heat hopes it will turn into a real advantage again in the playoffs. The Heat will play the third game of its first round against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 NBA season hiatus in March 2020 amid COVID. 19 pandemic.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After tight Game 1, Milwaukee Bucks dominate Game 2. Miami Heat down 2-0 in series.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ overtime win in Game 1 was decided in the final seconds. The Bucks’ win in Game 2 was seemingly decided in the opening minutes. The sixth-seeded Miami Heat trailed from start to finish in a 132-98 blowout loss to the third-seeded Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Fiserv Forum on Monday night. The Heat trails 2-0 in the series.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Players that must step up in Game 2 versus Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat certainly kicked off the NBA Playoffs with a bang following a thrilling matchup Saturday afternoon. Thanks to Khris Middleton’s tough jumper with just seconds remaining in the overtime period, the Bucks walked away with a 109-107 victory in Game 1. Middleton was Milwaukee’s star of the game by finishing with 27 points on 10-for-22 shooting while hauling in six rebounds and six assists in over 44 minutes played.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: Bucks Obliterate Them In Game 2 Of Opening Round, 98-132

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the first quarter during game two (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports) Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat should have had a renewed interest in the series after they took tough a...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: Dewayne Dedmon must be used equally or more in Game 3

Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat shoots in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The Miami Heat are grasping for anything heading into a crucial Game 3 matchup against the Bucks in the opening round of their NBA Playoffs. After such a heartbreaking loss in Game 1 at the last minute and after going down 0-2 in an ugly defeat to the Bucks on Monday night, 98-132, the Miami Heat need to figure some things out.
NBA247Sports

Miami Heat Videos

Highlights: Bucks at Heat (3:46) Highlights: Bucks at Heat (Game 4) (3:29) Highlights from the game between the Bucks and Heat on Saturday, May 29th. Highlights: Bucks at Heat (Game 3) (3:16) Full highlights of game 3 between the Bucks and the Heat on Thursday, May 27th. Heat Look To...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why Jimmy Butler struggled in Game 1 and 2 vs Bucks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has gotten off to a bad start in the team’s first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 18.2 percent from the field in Game 1 on 22 shots, scoring 17 points. The Game 1 statistics were far below his regular-season averages. In the regular...
NBA101 WIXX

Milwaukee Bucks crush Miami Heat

(METRO) – The Bucks scored 46 points in the first quarter as they rolled to a 132-98 win over the Heat in Milwaukee. With the win, Milwaukee takes a two-games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 13 rebounds while Jrue Holiday had...
NBABrew Hoop

Rapid Recap Game 2 vs. Miami: Bucks 132, Heat 98

The Milwaukee Bucks now have a 2-0 series advantage against the Miami Heat, as they would earn a demanding 132-98 victory at Fiserv Forum. As soon as the ball was tipped, the Bucks started scoring — and they were scoring threes. They’d connect on ten threes in the first quarter alone, which helped them secure a 46-20 advantage going into the second. Fiserv Forum was absolutely rocking.