Miami Heat: 3 adjustments that should be made ahead of Game 3
3 small adjustments that will help the Miami Heat win Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Through the first two games of this first-round NBA playoffs series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, there is one team that looks like a big brother and one that looks like a little brother. And after last year‘s postseason series between these two teams, I’m not sure many expected to see what transpired in Game 2.sircharlesincharge.com