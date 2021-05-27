Western International Finds Success On And Off The Field
DETROIT - While big tests await Detroit Western International on the baseball diamond this weekend, challenges off the field are nothing new to the program. “This is a hard-working community,” co-head coach Juan Sanchez said of the southwest area of Detroit. “The name is appropriate - Western International. We are a reflection of the United States right now. There are different walks of life and each kid is different.”www.prepbaseballreport.com