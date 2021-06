BEREA — Myles Garrett didn’t try to hide the disappointment. He dropped his head as soon as he realized where the question was headed. He missed two games in November last season after testing positive for COVID-19 and felt the effects of the disease during the final five regular-season games and pair of playoff games. His production dropped, and while he still earned first-team All-Pro honors, it derailed his chances to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year — a primary goal.