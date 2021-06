May 26, 2021 – The Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center will be reducing operational hours effective June 1st due to staffing constraints. Beginning June 1st, the Recreation Center hours will be Monday-Friday 6:00am-6:00pm, Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday the Recreation Center will be closed. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience as we continue to recruit staff to join our team. Our plan is to return to normal service levels once additional staff is hired and trained.