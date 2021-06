(Davenport, IA) — The boyfriend of Mollie Tibbetts spent the most time on the witness stand Tuesday as the defense tried to paint him as an alternative suspect to accused killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Defense attorney Chad Frese (freeze) questioned Dalton Jack about an affair he had during his relationship with Tibbetts. Frese also questioned whether Jack was really away working on a construction crew at the time Tibbetts was abducted while out running in Brooklyn. Prosecutor Scott Brown followed up by asking Jack if he had anything at all to do with the disappearance or murder of Mollie Tibbetts– and Jack said “No,” The testimony will continue today (Wednesday) in Davenport at 8:30 a-m as the defense continues its case.