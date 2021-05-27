US State Department: Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in an anti-government protest in October 2019.Lai was sentenced along with nine other pro-democracy activists. They were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorised assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on 1 October 2019 to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong.All 10 pleaded guilty to organising an unauthorised assembly. Lai, 73, is already in prison serving a separate 14-month term for convictions in other cases and now with both of them...