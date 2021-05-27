US State Department: Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:. The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong, denying Hong Kong residents the rights that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) itself has guaranteed. The Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) passage on May 27 of new measures that alter the composition of the LegCo and Election Commission severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard.stl.news