Sacramento, CA

California Arts Community Fight For Funding / Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra / Delta Town Of Locke History / State Parks Prepare Holiday Weekend

capradio.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra wants to be California’s next State Senator; we talk with him about his run for District 6 in our latest series of interviews with candidates. California’s arts community is also hemorrhaging from the pandemic, and there’s a growing discussion about what it’ll take to get the industry back on its feet financially. Plus, exploring the delta town of Locke’s rich Asian history and what to know before heading to your favorite state park this holiday weekend.

www.capradio.org
