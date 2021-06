John Lindsey explained what he was doing as he spun linen thread on a 1752 spinning wheel that captured the attention of children and other onlookers. After he was done with the demonstration, Lindsey packed a little bit of flax into a brown paper bag to give to the child as a reminder of what they had learned. Lindsey's spinning wheel is one of the features at the Fiber Arts Celebration at Salomon Farm Park that continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.