Appleknockers go 3-1 in recent baseball action

annanews.com
 28 days ago

The Cobden High School baseball team was 3-1 in recent action. Cobden 11, Dongola 7: Noah Franklin was 4-for-4 with 2 triples and 2 RBIs to lead the hitting for the host Appleknockers Friday, May 21. Nolan Hand was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Tyler Franklin was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs....

