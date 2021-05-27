Help Wanted

I grew up in North Dakota and graduated from one of the state’s universities obtaining a quality, transformative education that subsequently put me in good stead during my career in high tech. That quality higher education is now jeopardized by legislative action that unduly restricts educators’ independence. Pulling up stakes is not easy, so it may be that few current faculty members leave. However, for prospective future faculty a decision to avoid a state that’s developing a reputation for a restrictive teaching environment will be quite easy.