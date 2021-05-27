Cancel
Wahpeton, ND

Help Wanted

Cover picture for the articleRAPID RESPONSE TEAM – GENERAL MAINTENANCE. NDSCS has a FT, 12 month benefited position available to provide the necessary support services for the maintenance and repair of facilities in Wahpeton. Includes full benefits: Health/Life, Retirement, EAP, Leave, Tuition Waiver, Dependent Tuition Discount, etc. Screening begins immediately - applications accepted until filled. Interested candidates must complete the online application. EOE. For more information go to: ndscs.edu/join-our-team.

Wahpeton, ND
