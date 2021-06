“Fans may remember College Station had a location here at The Avenue from 2014-2017 and we are happy to welcome them back. “College Station was founded in 2000 by Roger Bush and started as a kiosk in the Town Center at Cobb mall. He sold one of the biggest selections of college apparel at the time. He then expanded his business to a full store front inside Town Center. Later he would expand his business to the Mall of Georgia, which recently closed. College Station has always been about college teams but has always been more than just that. College Station carries over 100 teams in the biggest names in NCAA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NBA! The focus at College Station is to be the premier provider of anything memorabilia athletic-wise from t shirts to shot glasses they have it all!