Who killed the owner of the Kenvil Diner? A decade later, Morris authorities renew call for clues
In their Efforts to Solve 2011 Murder of Kenvil Diner Owner. As the 10-year anniversary approaches, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Roxbury Township Police Chief Marc Palanchi, and Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon are asking for the public’s help in solving the 2011 homicide of Chafic “Steve” Ezzeddine, who owned and operated the Kenvil Diner alongside his family for approximately 30 years.morristowngreen.com