Morris County, NJ

Who killed the owner of the Kenvil Diner? A decade later, Morris authorities renew call for clues

By Morristown Green Contributor
morristowngreen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their Efforts to Solve 2011 Murder of Kenvil Diner Owner. As the 10-year anniversary approaches, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Roxbury Township Police Chief Marc Palanchi, and Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon are asking for the public’s help in solving the 2011 homicide of Chafic “Steve” Ezzeddine, who owned and operated the Kenvil Diner alongside his family for approximately 30 years.

morristowngreen.com
State
New Jersey State
Roxbury Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Roxbury Township, NJ
