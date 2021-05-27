Who killed the owner of the Kenvil Diner? A decade later, Morris authorities renew call for clues

The New Jersey Crime Victims’ Law Center endorsed Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (R-Parsippany-Troy Hills) Friday. “As a member of the General Assembly, BettyLou has used the voice of her authority in Trenton to lead the cause for Victims’ Rights in New Jersey,” said Richard Pompelio, the group’s executive director. “She has given her time, compassion, and passion for personal justice to advance the rights of survivors of homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other crimes of violence”