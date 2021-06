Sedalia, Missouri – May 14, 2021 – State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer Microsoft Excel level 1 training from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 9 in Fielding Technical Center, Room 200, on the Sedalia campus. Missouri One Start grant funds from the Missouri Department of Economic Development for current grant holders may be available to offset the cost of training, which is $159 per person.