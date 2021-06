Orford House Social Club on Orford Road celebrates its centenary this year. The building was once one of Walthamstow’s grand domestic residences, one of the few remaining from an era of mansions built by wealthy city merchants when the area was a welcome rural Essex retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Set back from the road, with a car park in front, it is now relatively unassuming in the streetscape, but its past is an important part of local history - not least as the road it sits on takes its name from the house.