State announces COVID-19 death of Cheshire County resident

By PAUL CUNO-BOOTH Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state announced Wednesday that another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19. The death was the county’s first reported fatality since early April, and its 34th since the start of the pandemic. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services described the person who died as a man aged 60 or older.

