Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Coordinator
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Tor Wennesland. Secretary Blinken and Special Coordinator Wennesland discussed the critical humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and underscored the need for rapid and unimpeded movement of relief and recovery supplies that also ensures assistance goes to the Palestinian people and not Hamas. The Secretary and Special Coordinator also discussed the need to prevent the cycle of violence from recurring.stl.news