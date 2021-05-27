Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Coordinator

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Tor Wennesland. Secretary Blinken and Special Coordinator Wennesland discussed the critical humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and underscored the need for rapid and unimpeded movement of relief and recovery supplies that also ensures assistance goes to the Palestinian people and not Hamas. The Secretary and Special Coordinator also discussed the need to prevent the cycle of violence from recurring.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Secretary Of State#Middle East Peace#Tor#Hamas#Palestinian#Secretary Blinken#Spokesperson Ned Price#Dc#Violence#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United Nations
Related
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Foreign Ministers from Central America and Mexico

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Foreign Ministers from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, and Mexico in San Jose at a meeting of the Central America Integration System (SICA), the economic and political organization of the region’s states. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions and a commitment to combatting corruption as well as the need for governments to serve their people. The leaders discussed the U.S. strategy to address the root causes of irregular migration, including generating economic opportunities for Central Americans and advancing the essential work of reducing violence and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Secretary Blinken underscored, on the 20th anniversary of the InterAmerican Democratic Charter, the need for commitment from all leaders to free and fair elections, good governance, separation of powers, rule of law, respect for human rights, and a level economic playing field. Secretary Blinken also noted that Central America can be a stronger region if the people and countries cooperate to jointly tackle challenges, including with partners like Mexico.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Christodoulides

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Cyprus (ROC) Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Christodoulides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the strong U.S.-ROC bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed on the importance of promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean through regional cooperation and peaceful resolution of disagreements. The Secretary pledged continued U.S. support for Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation for the benefit of all Cypriots, as the United States encourages both sides to demonstrate the necessary openness, flexibility, and compromise to find common ground to restart Cyprus settlement talks. The Secretary expressed support for the 3+1 diplomatic mechanism, which includes the ROC, Greece, Israel, and the United States. The Secretary stressed the importance of efforts to counter harmful influence from Russia and China in the region.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Colombian Vice President Ramírez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister-Designate Marta Lucía Ramírez today at the Department of State. The Secretary reaffirmed the enduring partnership our two countries have maintained for decades, based on a commitment to democracy, the security of our people, and mutual prosperity. He expressed his concern and condolences for the loss of life during recent protests in Colombia and reiterated the unquestionable right of citizens to protest peacefully. He welcomed the national dialogue President Duque has convened as an opportunity for the Colombian people to work together to construct a peaceful, prosperous future. The Secretary reiterated his appreciation for the U.S.-Colombia partnership, and pledged to continue our close cooperation to support lasting peace in Colombia, coordinate an effective health response to the pandemic, and facilitate inclusive economic growth as our hemisphere recovers.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated today in the virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial hosted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Secretary Blinken discussed the upcoming NATO Summit and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to NATO, highlighting the Administration’s priority to revitalize our alliances. The Secretary expressed support for Secretary General Stoltenberg’s efforts to adapt the Alliance through the NATO 2030 initiative, making it more resilient and capable of confronting systemic challenges from Russia and the People’s Republic of China and responding to emerging and evolving challenges, including climate change and hybrid and cyber threats. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of Alliance partnerships, including NATO-EU cooperation, and encouraged NATO to deepen its cooperation with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken welcomed Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to the Department of State, where he reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, and a shared commitment to combating the climate crisis and enhancing multilateral cooperation, including at the UN Security Council. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma, and continuing support for Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar pledged to continue their cooperation on shared economic and regional security priorities.
Boston, MAcharlestownbridge.com

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to Be the Keynote Speaker at BHCC Commencement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will be the keynote speaker at Bunker Hill Community College’s (BHCC) 47th Commencement exercises, in a virtual celebration on May 27 at 6 p.m. “We are honored to have Secretary Blinken as this year’s Commencement speaker,” said BHCC President Pam Eddinger. “His commitment...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Coveney

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Ireland and Ireland’s role as an enduring Transatlantic partner. The Secretary and Foreign Minister condemned the outrageous diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978 in Belarus, and they discussed the status of JCPOA negotiations, Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, and other shared foreign policy priorities.
POTUSWashington Times

House Speaker Donald Trump? Former president calls idea 'very interesting'

Speaker of the House Donald Trump? He’s not ruling it out. The former president called the idea “very interesting” after conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root pressed him Friday to run for a Florida congressional seat in 2022 with the goal of leading a Republican takeover of the House and supplanting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
POTUSBBC

Facebook's Nick Clegg explains former US President Donald Trump's suspension

Facebook's Nick Clegg explains former US President Donald Trump's suspension. Former US President Donald Trump was barred indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram in January, in the wake of posts made during the US Capitol Riots. Following criticism from Facebook's Oversight Board, the company has clarified Mr Trump will be suspended...
U.S. Politicsdefense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary Colin Kahl's Call With Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl spoke by phone today with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. Under Secretary Kahl and Minister Shahid expressed their commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Maldives bilateral partnership and expanding its role in advancing shared interests in the Indo-Pacific, including support for a rules-based international order and countering the threat of violent extremism.
Texas Stateedglentoday.com

Texas GOP's Allen West resigns after combative run as chair

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas GOP Chairman Allen West said Friday he is stepping down after a short but combative run of using the job to antagonize top Republicans in America's biggest red state, https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-college-football-pandemics-football-greg-abbott-cab4ee759f73186365d5d51e51650061">including protesting outside Gov. Greg Abbott's mansion. The decision intensified speculation that West, a firebrand who...
Militarynewpaper24.com

Mike Pompeo accuses China of overlaying up secretive army exercise at Wuhan virus lab | World | Information – NEWPAPER24

Mike Pompeo accuses China of overlaying up secretive army exercise at Wuhan virus lab | World | Information. Mike Pompeo, who served as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, has spoken out about secretive army exercise going down on the Wuhan lab forward of the outbreak of coronavirus in 2019. Mr Pompeo mentioned that China “doesn’t need us to know” what its army have been doing on the identical laboratory which carried out analysis on coronaviruses. He instructed Fox Information‘ Laura Ingraham that China “has no need for the world to know what occurred” because the Biden administration continues to push China for an extra probe right into a potential leak from the Wuhan lab.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union's fatal mistakes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was wrong to think that it is "powerful enough" to get away with threatening other countries, a mistake, he said, that led to the downfall of the former Soviet Union. Putin made the comments during a press briefing late on Friday as...