Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Coordinator

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Foreign Ministers from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, and Mexico in San Jose at a meeting of the Central America Integration System (SICA), the economic and political organization of the region’s states. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions and a commitment to combatting corruption as well as the need for governments to serve their people. The leaders discussed the U.S. strategy to address the root causes of irregular migration, including generating economic opportunities for Central Americans and advancing the essential work of reducing violence and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Secretary Blinken underscored, on the 20th anniversary of the InterAmerican Democratic Charter, the need for commitment from all leaders to free and fair elections, good governance, separation of powers, rule of law, respect for human rights, and a level economic playing field. Secretary Blinken also noted that Central America can be a stronger region if the people and countries cooperate to jointly tackle challenges, including with partners like Mexico.