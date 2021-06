From the first moment we saw Angela Bassett on screen, she felt like family. From her breakout role as a concerned mom in John Singleton’s Oscar winner Boyz n the Hood (1991), to her ultra-poised performances as a respected elder in two of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters Black Panther (2018), Avengers Endgame (2019), Bassett has built up an iconic resume because of her uncanny ability to make us feel every possible emotion on the screen. That’s why it’s no surprise she’s nominated for “Best Actress” at BET Awards 2021 for the 11th time overall in a career that spans nearly three decades. With over 100 credits on her IMDB page, we picked out Bassett’s five most iconic roles to remember while we wait to see if she takes home any hardware at this year’s BET Awards.