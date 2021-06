Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Stessa. It is no secret at this point that one of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a red-hot housing market. With more people at home, consumer spending in 2020 was down and savings rates were up, while the government pumped money into the economy with low interest rates and direct stimulus to American households. These conditions gave more people the means to save up for a home and brought a stampede of new would-be buyers into the housing market. But with many sellers staying out of the market, prices are at record highs and inventories at record lows.