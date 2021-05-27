Cancel
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Kevin McCarthy's rebuke

Webster County Citizen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's rebuke of her comments comparing mask mandates to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust was unfortunate and blindsided her.

Congress & CourtsGV Wire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Democrats Today’s Nazis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia compared Democrats to Nazis during a Thursday rally in her state. She said the media had spent four years “calling Republicans Nazis” and said the word “Nazi” was a “mean, nasty dirty word.”. A few seconds later, she said: “You know, Nazis were the...
CelebritiesImperial Valley Press Online

THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Marjorie Taylor Green must go

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a despicable woman who truly deserves to be called any descriptive adjectives or nouns that anyone can imagine or use. Besides those words and labels, she is stupid, intellectually deficient and truly ugly in thought, personal beliefs and almost every single utterance than flows from her mouth.
Dalton, GACBS 46

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a rally in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a rally in Dalton to a raucous crowd. The 500 strong crowd hanging off every word. “She says everything that we want to say,” said avid supporter and Dalton local, Roberta Sikkelee Curtain. The controversial congresswoman is making headlines again for...
PoliticsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

News anchors say Marjorie Taylor Greene's offenses are 'part of something bigger'

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. This moment on CNN's "New Day" summed up a current news media conundrum. On Tuesday morning Brianna Keilar began a conversation about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by saying "I want to talk about" -- and then she caught herself mid-sentence. "I mean, I don't really want to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene," she said. "But I think that what she has said about the Holocaust, it's an important topic to talk about." She highlighted the shocking silence of Republican leaders after Greene compared mask mandates to Nazi abuses of Jews in Germany.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Petition Demanding Marjorie Taylor Greene's Expulsion Amasses Over 100,000 Signatures

A petition urging House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress has amassed more than 100,000 signatures in three days. David Weissman, who started the Change.org petition during the weekend, wrote that Greene's recent comparisons of mask mandates and COVID safety measures to the Holocaust are "just one of the many different ways she's violated her oath as a member of Congress."
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Anti-Vaccine Holocaust Rant Tops 'Em All

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took her much-criticized comparison of vaccination measures and the Holocaust to an even greater extreme Tuesday. The QAnon-supporting, conspiracymongering lawmaker tweeted an article about a Tennessee market allowing vaccinated workers and customers to go unmasked in the store. Employees wear a logo on their nametags to signify they’ve been inoculated.
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

Pelosi Goes to War with Marjorie Taylor Greene For Comparing Masking Policies to Nazism – McCarthy Joins in, Rebukes Greene (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to war with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing masking policies to Nazism and the Holocaust. The Democrats’ masking policies of only forcing unvaccinated people be required to wear masks is a way of marking ‘others’ like the Nazis did in Germany, Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week.