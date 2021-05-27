Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Kevin McCarthy's rebuke

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. This moment on CNN's "New Day" summed up a current news media conundrum. On Tuesday morning Brianna Keilar began a conversation about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by saying "I want to talk about" -- and then she caught herself mid-sentence. "I mean, I don't really want to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene," she said. "But I think that what she has said about the Holocaust, it's an important topic to talk about." She highlighted the shocking silence of Republican leaders after Greene compared mask mandates to Nazi abuses of Jews in Germany.