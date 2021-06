Cannon Grange, Wilton’s oldest community organization, is launching “The Grange Exchange,” a free swap shop of heirloom gardening and nature books, plants and seeds. Cannon Grange has been educating and advocating for best practices and broad opportunities in local agriculture since its founding in the late 1800s. Although its membership has evolved from big agriculture to backyard farming and gardening, its mission remains the same: to support the community, with a focus on conserving our natural resources, being good stewards of our environment and supporting local, regenerative and sustainable agriculture.