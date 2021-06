A vigil for a 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting ended in more gun violence Monday as someone fired shots and hit a man during the memorial, according to Lexington police. The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday at Northeastern Park, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. People were gathered at the park to honor Mar’quevion Leach, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday. Leach was one of three people shot during the altercation Saturday. The other two were a 67-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries and a 27-year-old man who had serious injuries.