Prediction, Preview, and Odds#6541Phoenix Suns#6542Los Angeles Lakers

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter stealing home-court advantage, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to really make the Phoenix Suns pay in Thursday’s Game 3 tilt at the STAPLES Center. Chris Paul’s injury has seemingly turned the tables in the series in the Lakers’ favor. Los Angeles’ LeBron James proved to the world why he’s still arguably the best player in the world in Game 2 on Tuesday, while also getting help from his bigs, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond. Devin Booker will have to be magical to put the Suns back on top.

