The Miami Heat fan experience at AmericanAirlines Arena for the NBA playoffs will be as close to normal as it has been all season during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Heat announced earlier this week that capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena for its first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks would rise to 8,600 or 43 percent of its usual capacity of 19,600, it turns out that number will actually be much closer to full capacity.