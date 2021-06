Club Brugge want to go all out this summer to perform a double transfer swoop involving Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, a report claims. The defender has proved one of Tottenham‘s best signings in their recent history after signing in 2015. Since joining from Atletico Madrid, he has racked up 234 appearances and signed a new deal last season. That came soon after Jose Mourinho moved to Spurs, but the landscape has now shifted.