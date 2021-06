"One cannot be betrayed if one has no people." - Kobayashi (The Usual Suspects) How many times have we been burned by the chalk in NBA DFS?. When it's time to start building GPP lineups, especially for NBA tournaments, the fundamental choice to make is whether or not to buy into the chalk plays of the slate. More than any other sport, the popular plays in the NBA are popular for a reason. Where we often get into trouble in tournaments, however, is when we begin to blindly trust a slate's chalk.