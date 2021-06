Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur is reporting that AC Milan are leading the race for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu as the club have initiated contacts with the player and his club over a move this summer. The player is coming off a big season in the Eredivisie where he has been a protagonist for his side providing 4 goals and 3 assists in all competitions thus far this season. The midfielder has been capped by the Turkey national team and can slot in as a deep lying playmaker.