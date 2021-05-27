Reds place Jeff Hoffman on the injured list, call up Pérez, Warren

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in game two of their three-game series on Tuesday night from PNC Park in Pennsylvania. The Reds haven’t lost a series since the end of April after taking back-to-back series against the Dodgers and Cubs, and then splitting their two series against the White Sox and Indians. For the Pirates, it’s been three-straight series losses on their side of things, but they’ll be thrilled to be returning home to try to turn things around. The NL Central is quickly shaping out to be one of the better divisions in baseball between the Brewers and the Cardinals, and the Reds and Pirates find themselves at the bottom of the division in an important mid-season matchup to help shape each team’s month. The two teams have already met three times this season, with the Reds sweeping the early-April three-game series by 22 runs total. Both teams look far different than they did even just a month ago so it’ll be interesting to see which ball club wins Tuesday’s matchup to swing the mid-week series.