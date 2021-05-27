Reds place Jeff Hoffman on the injured list, call up Pérez, Warren
The Cincinnati Reds announced this morning that they have placed right-handed starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder injury that he suffered last night in his start against the Washington Nationals. After walking his 5th batter of the game, Hoffman motioned to the dugout and the trainer and manager came out for a very brief conversation before they all walked back to the dugout. Hoffman then exited the dugout with the trainer to presumably go to the clubhouse to be examined further.www.redlegnation.com