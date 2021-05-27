Cancel
Expert: To hold Olympics, Tokyo cases must fall below 100 a day

asahi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the Tokyo Medical Association said new COVID-19 cases need to be brought down considerably before the Tokyo Olympics can be held safely this summer. “If the current situation continues, I believe it will be difficult to hold the Olympics,” Haruo Ozaki said during an online news conference on May 27 from the Japan National Press Club. The Olympics are scheduled to begin in about eight weeks on July 23.

www.asahi.com
