NEW YORK -- It was reasonable to wonder, following the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Rockies on Monday, if Tim Tebow might have cracked the Majors by now had he not retired from baseball to play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Mets have entered such dire straits that as they began a seven-game homestand at Citi Field, they asked catcher James McCann to man first base for the first time in his career. Later, following yet another injury, the Mets moved onto their fifth-string center fielder.