On May 28, the U.S. Senate filibustered the bill that would have appointed a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Capitol Insurrection. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called in personal favors to prevent enough Republicans to vote for the measure, making it impossible to get enough votes to prevent a filibuster. Despite there being a clear majority of senators willing to vote for it, it could not pass due to an outdated, abused rule that makes it possible for the minority to prevent legislature from passing.