Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floral Park, NY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY

By stevenblank
theislandnow.com
 11 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeals of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, will hold a public hearing in the Village Hall, 1 Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, New York on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. relative to the following application:Application of Frank and Wendy Castro, owners of 241 Carnation Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001, for a variance from §99-13 B (1) On corner lots, no fence shall be allowed in a side yard that abuts a street.† On corner lots, no rear yard fence shall extend nearer the street than Ω of the side yard setback for the property, but in no event closer than six feet to the property line.† That portion of a rear lot line fence on a corner lot located within the side yard setback shall not exceed four feet in height. Applicants propose a 4í high fence located on the side lot line that abuts a street and a 5í high fence leading from the side lot line to the garage.This application is made subject to the provisions of Article IX, Section 99-61, of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park.The property which said variance is applied for is located at the northwest intersection of Carnation Avenue and Beech Street, and known as 241 Carnation Avenue, Section 32, Block 227, Lot(s) 4, 5 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map. A copy of the application is on file in the Public Works/Building Department facility located at the foot of Stewart Street in the Village of Floral Park and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours, Monday through Friday, inclusive, except legal holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.†NOW TAKE NOTICE, that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF APPEALS INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY.

theislandnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Floral Park, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Nassau County#Application Of Frank#Acting Zoning Board#Floral Boulevard#Ny Notice#Public Hearing Inc#Floral Park The Property#Beech Street#Carnation Avenue#Garage#Zoning#Corner Lots#Stewart Street#Hearing#Legal Notice Notice#Legal Holidays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Betrayal of a county legislator

Back in March 2015, a rally was held in front of the closed Sixth Precinct building on Community Drive. Ostensibly arranged by the supervisor, the rent-a-crowd of “concerned citizens,” who looked like they had been rounded up from the town’s motor pool, were flanked by what newspapers call “local leaders.”
Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

County Executive Curran Proposes Direct Cash Relief for Homeowners in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today proposed that Nassau County dedicate $100 million to provide direct cash relief to County households. Nassau County’s projected budget surplus of $75 million and incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) make today’s announcement possible. Nassau County, which experienced unprecedented negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, is receiving $385 million from the federal government -- $200 million in 2021. Under County Executive Curran’s proposed plan, approximately 300,000 homeowners in Nassau County would receive a payment of roughly $375.
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Curran lays out plan for $375 payout for Nassau property owners

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has proposed $100 million in direct cash for struggling homeowners. Curran says under her plan, about 300,000 Nassau homeowners will receive a roughly $375 payment that she says "benefits the middle class." She's hoping the money will then be spent within the county, especially in...
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

West portico ribbon cutting at Planting Fields on June 4

Planting Fields Foundation has announced that after two years of closure and eight months of restoration work the West Portico of Coe Hall will reopen to the public on Friday, June 4 following a ribbon-cutting and reception from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Remarks will be given by Planting Fields...
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Inwood fire, Nassau police pull truck, boat out of the water

Inwood Fire Department volunteers and members of the Nassau County police Emergency Services Unit responded to a possible water rescue at Inwood Park at 1:53 p.m. on May 16. A truck and a boat had rolled into the water, according to Inwood fire officials. All the boat’s passengers had gotten safely out of the water near the dock by the boat launch.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Beetle Infestation Found in Some Ash Trees in Huntington

Some Huntington homeowners are contending with an infestation by a species of beetle that is eating its way through many ash trees across the country. The emerald ash borer, native to Asia, turned up in Detroit in 2002 and was discovered on the East End of Long Island in 2019. Cornell Cooperative Services of Nassau County said that the infestation has spread to 13 states and two Canadian provinces, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Manorhaven Boulevard overhaul moves forward with county vote

A major overhaul of Port Washington’s Manorhaven Boulevard is one step closer to getting underway, Nassau County officials said. The county Legislature’s Rules Committee voted unanimously on May 10 to move the project forward by approving a $3,590,062 resurfacing construction contract with J. Anthony Enterprises, Inc. The county has committed...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Nassau County, NYfox5ny.com

Nassau County Exec. calls on New York to follow CDC guidelines

LONG ISLAND - "We always talk about following the science and I am a firm believer in it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran is calling on New York State to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend that vaccinated New Yorkers take off their masks in most places, outdoors and indoors. On the Long Beach Boardwalk, a good mix of people were seen with and without their masks. For some, the guidelines come too soon, but for others they couldn’t have come soon enough.