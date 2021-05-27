NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeals of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, will hold a public hearing in the Village Hall, 1 Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, New York on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. relative to the following application:Application of Frank and Wendy Castro, owners of 241 Carnation Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001, for a variance from §99-13 B (1) On corner lots, no fence shall be allowed in a side yard that abuts a street.† On corner lots, no rear yard fence shall extend nearer the street than Ω of the side yard setback for the property, but in no event closer than six feet to the property line.† That portion of a rear lot line fence on a corner lot located within the side yard setback shall not exceed four feet in height. Applicants propose a 4í high fence located on the side lot line that abuts a street and a 5í high fence leading from the side lot line to the garage.This application is made subject to the provisions of Article IX, Section 99-61, of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park.The property which said variance is applied for is located at the northwest intersection of Carnation Avenue and Beech Street, and known as 241 Carnation Avenue, Section 32, Block 227, Lot(s) 4, 5 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map. A copy of the application is on file in the Public Works/Building Department facility located at the foot of Stewart Street in the Village of Floral Park and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours, Monday through Friday, inclusive, except legal holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.†NOW TAKE NOTICE, that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF APPEALS INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY.