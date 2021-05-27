Ask Alma: Three is a Crowd

My friend of over 15 years recently made the decision it was time for her and her mother to live together again. After her father died, her mom never could really handle remaining in the childhood home and all the responsibilities that go along with it, so they decided it would be best for financial and health reasons if they sold the house and moved in together. A little over a year ago, she and her mom purchased a beautiful home and as far as she is concerned, all is well. But if you asked me, I’d have to disagree. The problem is, now her mother goes everywhere with us. When we go on a girls’ getaway weekend, to a friend’s weddings or to a baby shower and even to the club. She even went with us to go see Charlie Wilson! Don’t get me wrong, I love my friends’ mother, but I don’t want to party with her or always have her around. I’ve become hesitant when making plans with my friend as she always assumes our plans include her mother. What can I do? How can I explain to her, her mother is not “always” invited?