USN needs more Airborne Mine Neutralization Systems

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released a report into the death of a fish farm manager who was crushed during a transfer under way. On February 18, 2020, the assistant manager of the Ardintoul fish farm in northwest Scotland drowned after sustaining a crushing injury and falling into the water. That morning, assistant manager Clive Hendry was on site at the fish farm to oversee a chemical anti-lice treatment for one of the salmon pens. In the mid-afternoon, after the treatment was completed, he asked the skipper of the workboat Beinn Na Caillich to take him over to the farm's feed barge, a cylindrical moored platform used for storing and distributing feed for the pens. A few of the farm's technicians had taken Hendry's lunch aboard the barge earlier in the day, and he wanted to retrieve it.