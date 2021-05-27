Cancel
USN needs more Airborne Mine Neutralization Systems

By The Shephard News Team
shephardmedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USN is acquiring more Airborne Mine Neutralization System (AMNS) units from Raytheon Missiles and Defense under a $16.79 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 26 May. The modification includes options that, if exercised, would raise the cumulative value of the AMNS contract to $68.55 million. Work is expected...

www.shephardmedia.com
MilitaryJanes

USN confirms order for second FFG-62 class guided missile frigate

The US Navy has confirmed the order for the second of its new FFG-62 Constellation-class guided missile frigates. Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded a USD553.9 million option by the Naval Sea Systems Command on 20 May for detail design and construction of the future USS Congress (FFG-63), together with integrated digital environment support. The ship will be built at the company's shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.
MilitaryJanes

Pentagon budget 2022: Proposed USN plan continues carrier support

Despite recent calls by the US Navy (USN) leadership to review the future of the USN’s large-deck aircraft carrier fleet, the service is moving ahead with plans for its future carrier force, requesting about USD2.4 billion for its next Ford-class ships in the USN’s proposed Fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget released 28 May.
Aerospace & DefenseMiddletown Press

Aviation lighting company gets $23M contract with Air Force

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A solar aviation lighting company in Tilton has received a $23.5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to upgrade airfield lighting systems, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Monday. Avlite will manufacture and deliver the lighting, which can be rapidly deployed for aircraft landings. Each system...
Militarytacticalreport.com

UAE: Plans to buy more coastal defense systems

A military committee at the Emirati Ministry of State for Defense Affairs is said to have recommended the procurement of more short-range coastal defense systems. Tactical Report answers this question and more in the following 189-word report. We are currently looking for freelance reporters. If you are interested, send us...
Industryhelpnetsecurity.com

New TSA security directive is a needed shock to the system

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a Security Directive that will enable the Department to better identify, protect against, and respond to threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector. “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats,”...
IndustryGalion Inquirer

Revolution needed in U.S. mining industry

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realizing those ambitions,” says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yet the U.S. and the world are in the midst of a great...
Softwarewineindustryadvisor.com

Multi-Channel Sales System Reduces Need for 3rd Parties and Delivers a More Complete Solution

It’s hard to imagine that just one software management system can deliver mobile POS services, club automation, eCommerce, web design, CRM and email marketing, fulfillment, shipping and tracking, plus reporting, inventory and data administration – but that’s exactly what Active Club Solutions, Inc. does for a business and has been perfecting for the last 18 years.
Accidentsmaritime-executive.com

MAIB: Crushing Fatality Shows Need for Safety Management Systems

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released a report into the death of a fish farm manager who was crushed during a transfer under way. On February 18, 2020, the assistant manager of the Ardintoul fish farm in northwest Scotland drowned after sustaining a crushing injury and falling into the water. That morning, assistant manager Clive Hendry was on site at the fish farm to oversee a chemical anti-lice treatment for one of the salmon pens. In the mid-afternoon, after the treatment was completed, he asked the skipper of the workboat Beinn Na Caillich to take him over to the farm's feed barge, a cylindrical moored platform used for storing and distributing feed for the pens. A few of the farm's technicians had taken Hendry's lunch aboard the barge earlier in the day, and he wanted to retrieve it.
Militarynavalnews.com

U.S., U.K., French Navies Reaffirm Commitment to Increased Cooperation

During the meeting, the three leaders signed a trilateral cooperation agreement reaffirming their commitment to deeper co-operation and interoperability around the globe—in both operations and exercises—to meet the challenges of tomorrow and maintain a strategic advantage at sea. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to uphold and advance a rules-based international...
Softwarefeabhas.com

Why We Need Build Systems

Build systems were developed to simplify and automate running the compiler and linker and are an essential part of modern software development. This blog post is a precursor to future posts discussing our experiences refactoring the training projects to use the CMake build generator. Using Build Systems. Build systems can...
Militaryjohnmenadue.com

The French submarine boondoggle is Australia’s biggest defence blunder. Our tame corporate media hardly noticed.

For the first time in over five years of delay and evasion the Secretary of Defence has at last told us that the Government is looking at an alternative to the French submarine. Our corporate media has failed to hold the government to account in its scandalous handling of the $90 billion French submarine purchase. For five years, the media has failed us. It is now rewarded in the new Media Code with 90% of the tax on Google and Facebook to be handed over to the three failing monopoly media companies.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Technip, GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream), Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems), Airborne Oil & Gas

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 was published by Market.biz blends an in-depth overview of foreign markets with a specific viewpoint on the sector in question. The Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market report, evaluates the business status and potential of major regions from the perspective of key players, and application/end-user industries. The latest report on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market is a depiction of the end-to-end analysis of this business vertical and includes quite some information about the industry, concerning pivotal parameters such as the most recent market tendencies, present revenue, market share, market size, periodic deliverables, and profits estimations for the forecast period.
Aerospace & Defensetacticalreport.com

Saudi Arabia-UAE: Joint air intervention force

Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) Lt-General Prince Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz received last week (28/5/21) his Emirati counterpart Major-General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. They discussed how to lay the groundwork for cooperation...
TechnologyHigh Performance Composites

Airborne introduces automated pick-and-weld preforming system

Airborne (The Hague, Netherlands), an automated solutions provider for composites manufacturing, has developed a fully automated and flexible manufacturing process, the Automated Preforming system, for creating composite preforms in dry fiber and thermoplastic composites. According to the company, the system provides the freedom to create any preform shape and size (making free-form edges and 100% net-shape), as well as thickness variation; it can also make cut-outs in the middle of the ply. Overall, the process is said to retain high output, improve efficiency and remove high cost.
Marketsdenversun.com

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Defense) Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Metal Shark, Meteksan, Lockheed Martin, Maritime Robotics, M Ship

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Defense) - Thematic Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AutoNaut, Atlas Elektronik UK, Austal US, BAE Systems, Bollinger, CASC,CSIC, ECA, Elbit Systems, Fincantieri, Gibbs&Cox, HII, Ixblue, Kongsberg, L3 ASV,Leidos, Leonardo, LIG Nex1, Liquid Robotics, Lockheed Martin, Maritime Robotics, M Ship, MARTAC, Metal Shark, Meteksan, Rafael, Sea Kit, SeaRobotics, Saildrone, ST Engineering, Teledyne Marine, Textron, Thales, WAM-V Marine Advanced Robotic, Yunzhou, Zycraft.
Militarymyce.com

Royal Navy Turns to AI to Detect Lethal Threats

In attempts to deal with lethal threats using supersonic missiles, the Royal Navy has taken to using artificial intelligence (AI). This marks the first time the Royal Navy has ventured into using AI for use at sea. According to the Evening Standard, the initial trial period is done under the...