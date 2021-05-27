Jinja Review

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe major jinja shrines scattered throughout Japan’s countryside are places of spiritual significance, easily recognizable by the large red torii gates that mark the passage from the ordinary world into the sacred realm. Whether walking through the tunnel of torii gates of the Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto or marveling at the sea-bound “floating” Itsukushima Shrine’s solitary gate, these locations command respect and honor. They are the homes to enshrined deity spirits and are said to bring good fortune for those willing to pay respects.

