Jinja Review

Published By: Markosia Enterprises Ltd. Contraband is the latest video sharing site that has emerged from the dark Web. This app is the host to thousands of incriminating videos of domestic violence, criminal abuse, shit kickings and even murder. All for the sake of getting a top ranked video, voted upon by the viewers so you can score a couple of grand. The app has taken the global communities by storm, with more and more younger viewers wanting to participate and contribute their own content. But just who created this site, for what purpose if not to just see the world burn?! We follow a guy named Toby who becomes so entangled in this mess, that his own moral values begin to twist whilst he is trying to make sense of all the evil around him.