An Open Letter To My “Emotional Support” Water Bottle

By Maitlynn Mossolle
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 9 days ago
Is that maybe a bit dramatic? Sure. Is it true some of us have one anyways? Absolutely. Think about it, we all have that one water bottle that just goes with us wherever we go. It's probably next to you right now, isn't it? Your day just can not and will not feel normal without it. Thus, this water bottle is a daily comfort to you and here we are taking a moment to thank these water bottles when the actual people in our lives just don't cut it.

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

