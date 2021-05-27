An Open Letter To My “Emotional Support” Water Bottle

Is that maybe a bit dramatic? Sure. Is it true some of us have one anyways? Absolutely. Think about it, we all have that one water bottle that just goes with us wherever we go. It's probably next to you right now, isn't it? Your day just can not and will not feel normal without it. Thus, this water bottle is a daily comfort to you and here we are taking a moment to thank these water bottles when the actual people in our lives just don't cut it.