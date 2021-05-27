Cancel
Dallas, TX

The Best North Texas Lakes to Kayak, Paddle Board, and Take a Sunset Cruise

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend is the Perfect Time For a Trip to the Water. Nothing pairs with Memorial Day Weekend — or any summer weekend — quite like a trip to the lake. Luckily, Dallas-Fort Worth is home to plenty of serene destinations that are prime for a day trip. When Texas’ fickle weather is cooperating, head out to these locales for plenty of water sports (for the more jet ski inept among us) or a cocktail with waterfront views.

