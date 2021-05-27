The Best North Texas Lakes to Kayak, Paddle Board, and Take a Sunset Cruise

A storm that sparked a brief tornado warning Sunday afternoon left damage near North Haven Gardens and near Goar and Caruth parks in University Park. In an area still recovering from the October 2019 tornado, the damage to the home sitting across from North Haven Gardens might have been dismissed as a reminder from that storm if not for the neighbors gathered around to check on the homeowners and see the damage for themselves. The homes flanking the now-roofless structure seemed to sustain minimal to light damage.