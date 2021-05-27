Kansas State Wildcats Game-Used #88 White Jersey from the 2015-19 NCAA Football Seasons

#98 Reggie Singletary (DT) 1981-1983 (Others considered: Jerome Evans, Ian Campbell) Why?: He was the best defensive player on the 1982 Independence Bowl team and his name is still atop the record book at K-State. Playing on some awful teams (with the exception of his junior season), Singletary was still feared by opponents. Teams double-teamed him, they ran away from him, and he still tracked down the ball carrier. Singletary was a three-time All-Conference selection, the first Wildcat to do so since Gary Spani. Unfortunately, sacks were not a recorded statistic until the year after Singletary left, so we may never know where he ranks on that list. Singletary finished 6th all-time in total tackles, an impressive feat for a defensive lineman. Singletary’s first season as a starter was 1981, and he wasted no time in setting records. He finished the 1981 season with a school-record 28 tackles for loss, which still stands as the best in one year. That effort earned him Big 8 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors. He followed that with 20 TFLs the following year, giving the career record in just two seasons. Teams finally stopped running his way and blocked him out of many plays, especially after he was switched to linebacker, in his senior season, but Singletary still hauled in 12 TFLs that year. Singletary was never honored nationally for his efforts, but the fact that no player since has eclipsed his marks speaks volumes about his impact. Singletary went on to play 2 seasons in the USFL.