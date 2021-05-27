Cancel
Disruptive technology holds the key to multi-domain integration, says STRATCOM chief

By Andrew White
shephardmedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-domain integration (MDI) continues to attract the attention of UK defence strategists, reflecting the importance of the concept in the March 2021 MoD Command Paper 'Defence in a competitive age'. Most recently Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, head of UK Strategic Command (STRATCOM), described how cyberspace, science and technology (S&T) and...

www.shephardmedia.com
