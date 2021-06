We all know how Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against her husband Karan Mehra on grounds of domestic violence with her from past many years and also said he had an extramarital affair with another girl and got him arrested on 1st June and then sometime later he got bailed and in an interview denied the domestic violence and extramarital affair allegations citing that she had bipolar disorder and banged her own head against the wall and then Nisha in a press conference held showed pictures of bruises saying that this isn’t first time that Karan hit her and now another update in ongoing feud here is that Karan feels son Kavish isn’t safe with Nisha anymore.