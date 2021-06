This time last year, unemployment was surging thanks to the coronavirus impacting the area heavily. The area has rebounded nicely with White County reporting an unemployment rate of 5.3% for April. That’s down three-tenths of a percent from March and down a whopping 13.8 points from the 19.1% rate registered in April of 2020. For scope, White County had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in March of 2020, a month before the first case of CoViD-19 was reported in the area. 6.3% of folks in Gallatin County are unemployed and Hamilton County with Wabash County have the lowest unemployment rates in our region coming in at 4.6%. Edwards County isn’t far behind at 4.8%. Wayne County is at 5.2% while Saline County is a bit higher at 6.8%. Hardin County remains the highest in our region with a 7% flat unemployment rate.