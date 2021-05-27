Compiler uses C code to write once and accelerate CPUs
Support for multi-threading acceleration for CPUs with multiple physical cores is provided by the CacheQ Compiler which takes a single-threaded C code and generates executable that can run on CPUs, accelerating executing by 486% on x86 processors with 12 cores, reports CacheQ Systems (based on benchmarks from the Black Scholes financial algorithm). There is no need for manual code rewriting, threading libraries or complex parallel execution APIs (application programming interface) such as message passing interface (MPI) or Open MP. The compiler can be used with physical x86 cores with or without hyperthreading, Arm and RISC-V cores. An Apple M1 processor with eight Arm cores is 400% faster than the single-threaded GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), says CacheQ Systems.www.electronicsweekly.com