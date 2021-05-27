Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford, OH

Bradford-UVCC FFA conducts Ag Day for elementary students

By Erik Martin
Daily Advocate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADFORD — On April 30, the Bradford FFA brought agriculture and FFA to their elementary students. Students in their FFA organized different activities for the kids to do to have a day of not only fun but learning too. The high school FFA members had the help of quite a few 8th graders enrolled in agriculture classes who stepped up to the challenge, became heavily involved, and did great. This day is super important to the Bradford FFA because it gets the kids involved and teaches them a lot about agriculture. Their hopes are that when the kids are old enough to join FFA, this day will get them interested in doing so. Their elementary consists of around 244 students that took turns at the different activities.

www.dailyadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradford, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Cow#High School Students#Bradford Uvcc Ffa#Ag Day#Bradford Ffa#Agriculture Classes#Younger Grades#Kids#Animal Crafts#Chickens#Horses#Goats#Cookies#Pigs#Rabbits#Soil#Fun#Pipe Cleaners#Gummy Worms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Eaton Register Herald

MVCTC announces 2021 valedictorians, salutatorians

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center has announced several local students as valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 2021. Valedictorian – Alec Dolan, Computer Networking & Cyber Security student from Brookville. He plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall. Alec was awarded the US Air Force ROTC Scholarship and will study Computer Science and Finance.
Miami County, OHSidney Daily News

YMCA offering lifeguard certification course in June

PIQUA –The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in summer and fall employment. “There are still facilities in need of new lifeguards this summer,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “This is our last course offering before the fall. Our class in June will enable participants to work within the first weeks of their summer employers opening.”