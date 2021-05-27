Bradford-UVCC FFA conducts Ag Day for elementary students

BRADFORD — On April 30, the Bradford FFA brought agriculture and FFA to their elementary students. Students in their FFA organized different activities for the kids to do to have a day of not only fun but learning too. The high school FFA members had the help of quite a few 8th graders enrolled in agriculture classes who stepped up to the challenge, became heavily involved, and did great. This day is super important to the Bradford FFA because it gets the kids involved and teaches them a lot about agriculture. Their hopes are that when the kids are old enough to join FFA, this day will get them interested in doing so. Their elementary consists of around 244 students that took turns at the different activities.