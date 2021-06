Justin Moore’s mom is his best friend, so when we asked him to pick one of his favorite memories with her from when he was growing up, it was tough for him to pick just one, but he came up with a good one. “Probably my favorite, growin’ up, I always hunted with my grandpa. And my grandpa and I were very, very close, and he wanted to be able to get me my first deer. He spent all this time trying to do so.”