With more and more people becoming vaccinated across the country, larger-sized weddings with fewer restrictions are on the horizon. Although weddings will continue to look different compared to pre-pandemic, you'll still want to prepare for the common issues that can arise on any wedding day. Think about it: your dress can snag, makeup can move, and blisters can emerge on the soles of your feet. It can put a damper on the happiest day of your life.